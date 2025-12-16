Morocco Floods Kill at Least 41 After Sudden Weekend Downpours

Moroccan authorities said Monday that at least 41 people were killed after sudden flash floods swept parts of the country over the weekend, with heavy rain triggering deadly torrents that inundated neighborhoods, damaged roads, and forced school closures in multiple provinces.

The hardest-hit area was Safi, an Atlantic coastal province where local officials said the death toll climbed to 37 and that 14 injured people were being treated in local hospitals. Authorities said the flooding there followed severe thunderstorms that struck in a short burst—about an hour—overwhelming drainage systems and sending water surging through streets and low-lying areas.

In the southern province of Tinghir, local media reported that four people died when their vehicle was caught in powerful currents and overturned into a river on a road between Fezou and El Hafira, adding to the nationwide toll.

Residents in and around Safi reported widespread damage: floodwaters entered homes and shops, vehicles were flipped or swept away, and sections of roadway were torn up, disrupting traffic and complicating rescue work. Emergency crews launched large-scale operations to assist people trapped by high water, clear debris, and assess structural damage.

Morocco’s government also warned that additional rainfall is expected in the coming days, raising fears of further flooding in vulnerable areas. Officials ordered schools closed Monday in four provinces as a precaution and urged the public to avoid wadis and flood-prone roads, where sudden surges can occur with little warning.

Flash floods are a recurring threat across North Africa, where short, intense storms can rapidly turn dry channels into fast-moving rivers. In recent years, scientists and disaster agencies have warned that extreme rainfall events are becoming more dangerous as warming temperatures increase the atmosphere’s capacity to hold moisture, while urban growth places more people and property in flood zones.