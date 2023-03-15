Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Morocco Joins Spain, Portugal in Joint Bid To Host 2030 World Cup
Mideast Daily News
Morocco
World Cup

Morocco Joins Spain, Portugal in Joint Bid To Host 2030 World Cup

Steven Ganot
03/15/2023

Morocco has joined Spain and Portugal in a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, according to a statement signed by King Mohammed VI and read at a meeting of the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday. The move raises further doubts over Ukraine’s participation in the bid. The joint bid brings together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab, and Euro-Mediterranean worlds, and is described as “unprecedented in football history.” Morocco had committed to taking part in the 2030 bid more than four years ago but had never been officially included until now. Last October, Spain, and Portugal were joined in their longstanding European candidacy by Ukraine, but it is not expected to remain in the bid.

The 2030 World Cup hosts will be picked in September 2024, and the co-hosting bids from South America and Europe are expected to be the favorites. The inaugural 1930 World Cup host, Uruguay, is part of a centenary bid with Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay. The World Cup has had joint hosts before, with Japan and South Korea sharing the competition in 2002. In 2026, the tournament will be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with an expansion from 32 teams to 48, and an increase in matches from 64 in Qatar last year to 104.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.