Morocco Mad Madrid Ministered Mutiny Movement’s Medically Murky Main Man

Morocco on Sunday condemned Spain for its medical assistance to Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Algerian-backed Polisario Front movement that is fighting for independence in the Western Sahara region. Rabat’s foreign ministry summoned the Spanish ambassador and expressed its “regret” over Madrid’s acquiescence to hospitalize and treat the 73-year-old Ghali, who tested positive for the coronavirus. The disputed territory in southern Morocco borders Algeria and Mauritania, and was colonized by Spain in the 19th century before being annexed by Morocco in 1975. It has since declared independence and has held periodic military skirmishes with the Moroccan army. Last year, former President Donald Trump broke from traditional US policy and officially recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, in return for Morocco’s normalization of relations with Israel.