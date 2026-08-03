Morocco Names One of Africa’s Largest Highways After President Trump 

One of Africa’s largest highway projects is getting a new name—and carrying a diplomatic legacy with it. Morocco has named its 1,055-kilometer expressway linking Tiznit and Dakhla the Donald J. Trump Highway, honoring the US president whose 2020 recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara marked a major shift in US policy toward the territory.

The announcement, reported by Morocco’s official MAP news agency, is more than a ceremonial tribute. It reflects Rabat’s continued emphasis on the significance it attaches to President Trump’s recognition and its view that the decision strengthened ties between the two countries. King Mohammed VI presented the naming as both a personal gesture of appreciation and a symbol of friendship between Morocco and the United States.

In a message to President Trump, the king wrote that the president’s “historic 2020 recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara will remain engraved in the memory of Moroccans.” He added: “In recognition of this favor stemming from a belief in the values of friendship and peace, and as an expression of my personal appreciation for you, I have decided to name one of the kingdom’s largest highways after Your Excellency.”

The expressway itself is a landmark undertaking. Running 1,055 kilometers from Tiznit through Laayoune to Dakhla, the route is described by the king as “the largest road infrastructure in Africa.” Still under construction, it forms a central part of Morocco’s infrastructure development in the Moroccan Sahara.

President Trump responded on Truth Social, thanking the Moroccan monarch for “this great honor” and writing: “I look forward to traveling the full length of this magnificent expressway one day, and hope it will be soon.”

The announcement comes days after the president reiterated his support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal for the Moroccan Sahara in a message marking the 27th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne, according to MAP.

The move demonstrates how a massive infrastructure project has become a lasting expression of Morocco’s view of a US policy decision that continues to shape its relationship with Washington.