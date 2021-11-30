Morocco To Manufacture ‘Kamikaze’ Drones Using Israeli Technology, Local Media Reporting

Morocco is planning to manufacture drones in the country, using Israeli technology, Moroccan media is reporting. A joint Moroccan-Israeli committee will undertake a feasibility study of the project, which will take security into account and determine a location for the manufacture of the drones, according to reports. The reports come less than a week after Morocco and Israel signed a defense memorandum of understanding, the first such agreement between Israel and an Arab country. The MOU provides for security cooperation in all forms. Meanwhile, Haaretz reported on Tuesday that Israel Aerospace Industries received $22 million from Morocco this year. This discovery comes on the heels of reports, including from Defense News, that Israel will sell Harop loitering munitions, known as kamikaze drones, to Morocco.