Morocco’s El Jadida Horse Show Saddles Up for a Global Stage

Morocco opened the 16th El Jadida Horse Show on Monday at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Center, where His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay Hassan presided over a ceremony launching a week of competitions and exhibitions that run through October 5. Organized under the High Patronage of King Mohammed VI, the event gathers breeders, riders, and officials from Morocco and abroad to promote the country’s equestrian sector—how it innovates, why it matters economically and culturally, and where partnerships can grow.

Show commissioner El Habib Merzak said the strong international turnout encourages knowledge-sharing and new alliances. “This edition… is distinguished by the significant presence of leading national and international players,” he told reporters, adding that the show “will open up promising prospects for the establishment of fruitful bilateral and multilateral partnerships.”

The program is stacked: the Barb Horse Champions Cup, the Arab-Barb Champions Cup, the International A-Show for Purebred Arabians, the Moroccan Cup of Purebred Arabian Horse Breeders, and the Grand Prix of Show Jumping—alongside the Grand Prix of Tbourida, Morocco’s spectacular traditional cavalry display. For the first time, El Jadida also hosts an international “A” category models-and-gaits competition for Purebred Arabians, a marker of rising standards and global recognition.

Beyond the arena, conferences and workshops probe training, breeding, and welfare, while youth activities welcome newcomers into the fold. The setting is no accident: Morocco is a regional equestrian hub with deep roots—UNESCO inscribed Tbourida as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021—making El Jadida a natural platform for both heritage and high performance. Merzak said organizers prepared extensively “to ensure the success of this major event,” pointing toward a show designed to match Morocco’s ambitions in the sport and industry.