Morocco’s Wildfires, High Prices Due to Success of Women’s Soccer Team, Preacher Says

A preacher in Morocco says that the recent wildfires and the sharp increase in the price of staple food products is due to the success of the Moroccan women’s football (soccer) team. Hamza Elkhaldi’s comments came over the weekend ahead of the team’s match against South Africa in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations. Elkhaldi has said that women are forbidden from playing soccer because the clothing worn during the matches is “impermissible” for Muslim women. He also said that watching and broadcasting women’s football matches invoked God’s wrath. “Everyone who watches women’s matches is without a doubt a sinner,” he reiterated in a post on Facebook. Though the women’s team lost the final match, its success has been widely celebrated in Morocco.