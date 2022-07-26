The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Morocco’s Wildfires, High Prices Due to Success of Women’s Soccer Team, Preacher Says
Players for the Moroccan women's soccer team pose for a photo before the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final match against South Africa at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on July 23, 2022. (Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Morocco
Soccer
Muslim women

Morocco’s Wildfires, High Prices Due to Success of Women’s Soccer Team, Preacher Says

The Media Line Staff
07/26/2022

A preacher in Morocco says that the recent wildfires and the sharp increase in the price of staple food products is due to the success of the Moroccan women’s football (soccer) team. Hamza Elkhaldi’s comments came over the weekend ahead of the team’s match against South Africa in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations. Elkhaldi has said that women are forbidden from playing soccer because the clothing worn during the matches is “impermissible” for Muslim women. He also said that watching and broadcasting women’s football matches invoked God’s wrath. “Everyone who watches women’s matches is without a doubt a sinner,” he reiterated in a post on Facebook. Though the women’s team lost the final match, its success has been widely celebrated in Morocco.

