Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mossad Still Active in Iran as Regional Tensions Simmer
A man walks past a collapsed metal structure destroyed by the blast at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on April 27, 2025. (RAHIM/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Mossad Still Active in Iran as Regional Tensions Simmer

Miriam Metzinger
07/20/2025

In the Middle East, wars rarely end cleanly, and in the case of the recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, the fighting may have stopped, but the covert operations appear to continue.

Giorgia Valente’s article Israeli Expert: Mossad Still Operational in Iran puts a spotlight on Mossad, suggesting that Israel’s intelligence agency may still be active inside Iran despite the ceasefire. A series of unexplained explosions across Iranian cities, including near sensitive infrastructure, has raised serious questions about who is behind them.

While Iranian analyst Dr. Nima Baheli points to disgruntled Afghan workers as a possible source of internal sabotage, Israeli expert Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak sees something else. The precision of the attacks, he argues, carries the unmistakable imprint of Mossad, consistent with its known operational style during the war.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The presence of Mossad inside Iran may be more than just speculation. It’s a reminder that intelligence operations don’t necessarily pause when the bombs stop falling.

As Iran repositions itself, rearming and forming new strategic alliances, the real battle may now be happening in the shadows. The ceasefire may hold on paper, but Mossad’s continued role suggests the conflict is far from truly over.

Mideast Daily News
covert operations
Iran
Israel
Mossad
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods