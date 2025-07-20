Mossad Still Active in Iran as Regional Tensions Simmer

In the Middle East, wars rarely end cleanly, and in the case of the recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, the fighting may have stopped, but the covert operations appear to continue.

Giorgia Valente’s article Israeli Expert: Mossad Still Operational in Iran puts a spotlight on Mossad, suggesting that Israel’s intelligence agency may still be active inside Iran despite the ceasefire. A series of unexplained explosions across Iranian cities, including near sensitive infrastructure, has raised serious questions about who is behind them.

While Iranian analyst Dr. Nima Baheli points to disgruntled Afghan workers as a possible source of internal sabotage, Israeli expert Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak sees something else. The precision of the attacks, he argues, carries the unmistakable imprint of Mossad, consistent with its known operational style during the war.

The presence of Mossad inside Iran may be more than just speculation. It’s a reminder that intelligence operations don’t necessarily pause when the bombs stop falling.

As Iran repositions itself, rearming and forming new strategic alliances, the real battle may now be happening in the shadows. The ceasefire may hold on paper, but Mossad’s continued role suggests the conflict is far from truly over.