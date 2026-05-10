Mother’s Day March in Karachi Puts Women’s Roles in the Spotlight

In Arshad Mehmood’s news update, a Mother’s Day march in Karachi became a test of how much public space women can claim in a conservative society wrestling with gender, religion, law, and protest.

Pakistan’s Sindh administration allowed Aurat March Karachi, the city’s annual women’s rights demonstration, to proceed Sunday at Beach View Park in Clifton, but only under 28 conditions. The restrictions included bans on promoting LGBTQ content, “objectionable clothing,” and anti-state or anti-religious slogans, banners, speeches, and other material. The march, normally held on March 8 for International Women’s Day, was moved this year because the date fell during Ramadan. Organizers chose May 10, which also coincided with Mother’s Day in Pakistan.

That timing gives the story its sharper edge. This year’s theme, intergenerational trauma and “Good Daughters,” speaks directly to the roles women are still expected to perform: dutiful daughter, self-sacrificing mother, obedient citizen. The march asks what happens when women refuse to let those roles be cages.

The permit followed a confrontation outside the Karachi Press Club, where police blocked organizers from holding a press conference and detained several activists, including Sheema Kermani, Muneeza Ahmed, Safina Javed, transgender activist Shahzadi Rai, and others. Kermani was reportedly dragged from her vehicle by women police officers and taken away in a police vehicle. The Sindh government later suspended officials involved, including a senior police officer.

Aurat March Karachi said it had not signed or accepted the permit terms. “This is not the case. The NOC was issued to us by the government last night as directives imposed upon public assembly,” the group said. It also rejected the restrictions on clothing and LGBTQ content, declaring, “Mera Jism, Meri Marzi [my body my choice] is our core demand. We invite you to wear whatever you like and feel comfortable in. We will continue to fight for our right to complete bodily autonomy and agency.”

For Mother’s Day, readers of The Media Line might see in this story something larger than one march. Across the region, motherhood is still honored in speeches, songs, and family rituals. Yet women are pressing for fuller lives beyond symbolic praise. In Saudi Arabia, official data put Saudi female labor force participation at 36.2%, a dramatic shift under Vision 2030. In Israel, the High Court has ordered the Israel Defense Forces to expand equal opportunity for women in combat roles. In Iran, women continue to challenge compulsory hijab rules, even as the state weighs enforcement and punishment. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the World Bank says female labor force participation remains only 19%, showing how far the region still has to go.

Mehmood’s article is not only about a march permit in Karachi. It is about mothers, daughters, bodies, slogans, law, and the stubborn question of who gets to decide what women may become.