Muharrem İnce Collects 100,000 Signatures, Becomes 3rd Presidential Candidate in Turkey

Muharrem İnce, the leader of the Homeland Party, on Saturday became the third presidential candidate in Turkey after collecting 100,000 signatures from citizens. İnce joins President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nation Alliance’s joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the race.

In Turkey, presidential candidates who are not affiliated with any party or whose parties have no representation in parliament must collect 100,000 signatures to get on the ballot. In a post on Twitter, İnce thanked the people of Turkey for their support and urged them to continue signing until March 27.

İnce’s candidacy is regarded as preventing the whole opposition from uniting. He argues that Turkey needs to get rid of both the government and the main opposition. In the 2018 elections, İnce ran as the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) presidential candidate and received 30% of the votes.

After losing the 2018 presidential elections, İnce’s relationship with the CHP began to deteriorate. In 2021, he resigned from the party in order to found his “Homeland Movement.” In the same year, he and several former CHP members formed the Homeland Party as an alternative “Kemalist” party.

The High Election Board has accepted the presidential candidacy applications of 10 individuals, including İnce. They have until Monday to collect the 100,00 signatures needed to run. As of March 25, Sinan Oğan, candidate of the ultra-nationalist Ancestral Alliance, gathered just under 58,000 signatures, and Doğu Perinçek, leader of the neo-nationalist Patriotic Party, gathered almost 20,000 signatures. Fatih Erbakan, leader of the New Welfare Party, announced on March 24 that his party was joining the ruling People’s Alliance and withdrew his candidacy.

The election is scheduled to be held on May 14.