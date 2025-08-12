Murder in the Hallway: Syrian Hospital Shooting Tests New Era of Justice

It’s the kind of video you wish you could unsee. In the dim, narrow corridor of As-Suwayda’s National Hospital, a man in blue scrubs stands among medical staff—until armed men in combat gear sweep in. Seconds later, he’s on the ground, shot at point-blank range, his body dragged away, blood streaking the floor. That man was Mohammad Abu Hassas, a newly graduated engineer who came to the hospital to help hand out medicines and bandages.

Rizik Alabi’s reporting for The Media Line reveals how the killing, caught on surveillance video, has jolted Syria’s new government into pledging swift justice. Officials say all those involved—allegedly tied to the Ministry of Defense and Internal Security Forces—will face prosecution “regardless of affiliations.” Senior security officers have been ordered to lead the investigation, while forensic experts stress that preserving the crime scene is crucial for building a case.

Legal scholars note the murder violates both Syrian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention’s protections for civilian hospitals. Human rights advocates, including Fadel Abdulghany, are pressing for UN oversight, fearing local investigators could face political interference.

The killing comes against a backdrop of fragile calm in As-Suwayda after months of deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups. Now, medical workers who once believed their hospital was a sanctuary feel they’ve become targets.

Political analyst Mazen Khoury warns that the case is a litmus test for the post-Assad government. Handle it well, he says, and Syria might turn the page on decades of impunity. Fail, and public trust could evaporate before the new administration finds its footing.

Rizik Alabi’s account is part crime story, part political reckoning—and it’s worth reading in full to understand why one killing could reverberate far beyond the hospital walls.