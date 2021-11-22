Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancee Calls on Justin Bieber to Cancel Show in Saudi Arabia
Justin Bieber in a photo from a 2015 concert in Rosemont, Illinois. (Lou Stejskal via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Jamal Khashoggi
Justin Bieber
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancee Calls on Justin Bieber to Cancel Show in Saudi Arabia

Marcy Oster
11/22/2021

The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on pop star Justin Bieber to cancel a scheduled performance in Saudi Arabia, whose crown prince has been accused of involvement in Khashoggi’s murder. “Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal,” Hatice Cengiz wrote in an open letter to Bieber, who is one of a group of singers set to perform in Jeddah on December 5 during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The letter appeared in the Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a columnist.  Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denies involvement in the murder, which took place three years ago in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where Khashoggi went to pick up documents for his upcoming wedding. “This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics,” Cengiz wrote. She reminded Bieber that the title of his new album, and his upcoming tour, is “Justice.” Cengiz’s request comes days after the Hamas terror organization called on Bieber to cancel a concert scheduled for Tel Aviv in October 2022, his third appearance in Israel and, so far, the only Middle East stop on the Justice tour’s itinerary.

