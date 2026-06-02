Musk Praises Israeli Innovation as Mobility Sector Faces Real-World Tests

Elon Musk missed Tel Aviv, but he still managed to electrify the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit 2026 from Austin, Texas, appearing by video call in the middle of his night to praise Israel’s innovation machine. Gabriel Colodro’s report uses that star-powered opening as the gateway to a more grounded story: the future of transportation is dazzling, but deployment is still the hard part.

Musk told the Israeli audience that the country “punches far above its weight” in innovation and said Tesla is making “steady progress” toward autonomous driving using artificial intelligence and cameras rather than radar or light detection and ranging, known as LiDAR. Yet the summit’s real drama was not celebrity futurism. It was the gap between technology that works in a demo and technology that can survive regulation, infrastructure limits, public anxiety, security threats, and the everyday chaos of real roads and skies.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev tied the discussion to Israel’s national priorities, saying the country is still investing in infrastructure and startup technology despite the security situation. She pointed to Waze, Moovit, and Mobileye as Israeli-born mobility success stories, while warning that low-altitude aerial systems and traffic congestion are now major challenges.

From there, the article moves across a crowded exhibition floor where the future comes in competing shapes. Innoviz’s Anna Michlin argues that safer autonomous mobility depends on combining cameras, radar, and LiDAR. Cando Group’s Ghil Harly says drones are advancing, but warns that the skies are not yet full of them. Dronery’s Maxim Levy sees aerial logistics and air taxis reaching commercial use in Israel within several years, if security and airspace restrictions allow. Saul Singer of Line Mobility pushes for elevated autonomous transit to free cities from car dependency, while TAKY Tech’s Adam Tannenbaum presents a system meant to prevent children from dying in overheated vehicles.

Read the full article and watch the video report. They do not sell one clean fantasy. They show a mobility sector wrestling with the stubborn old questions: Who regulates it? Who trusts it? Who pays for it? And when does the pilot become part of daily life? Colodro captures a summit where Israel’s next transportation revolution looks close enough to touch, but not yet easy enough to ride.