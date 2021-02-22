Mutiny on the Junior High

Israel’s government is battling a revolt of sorts, as dozens of mayors and municipalities across the country on Monday vowed to reopen junior high schools in defiance of government ordinances. The local leaders of some of Israel’s largest cities and towns, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba and many others, announced their plans to hold regular school days starting Wednesday, despite the cabinet’s decision to open only some elementary and high school grades in a limited capacity and in only some locations. The leaders of the educational rebellion promised to provide a safe environment in accordance with health protocols, and stress that they will not force teachers or principals to come to work but believe most of them will. On Sunday, Israel reopened most of its business and entertainment sectors as coronavirus figures continued to trend downward amid the country’s spreading vaccination effort.