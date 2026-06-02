‘My Professors Turned on Me’: Pro-Israel Students Face Campus Hostility

Jewish and pro-Israel students across North America are facing a campus climate that many describe as hostile, frightening, and increasingly hard to navigate—and Felice Friedson’s report puts readers directly inside that pressure cooker.

The story follows students who joined Hasbara Fellowships, a North America-based nonprofit that trains campus leaders in Israel advocacy through trips, briefings, workshops, and direct encounters with survivors of the October 7 attacks. The students describe graffiti, intimidation, anti-Israel protests, classroom pressure, and fear over publicly identifying as Jewish or Zionist.

At Rutgers University, recent graduate Lillian Russ said anti-Israel graffiti kept reappearing and that she feared wearing a chai necklace on campus. After months of protests and what she described as an unsafe environment, Russ helped file a Title VI civil rights complaint against the university. She said Rutgers has since taken steps forward under new leadership.

The report also turns to UC Santa Barbara, where a “No Zionists allowed” sign drew criticism, and to Brandeis University, where freshman Ella Friedman said she faced death threats, lost friends, and felt betrayed by professors she expected to trust. Other students from Rutgers, the University of Maryland, Lafayette College, and Washington and Lee University describe a mix of open hostility, student-government battles, silence, and fear of speaking plainly about Israel.

Alan Levine, who leads Hasbara Fellowships, argues that many university administrations have failed to confront antisemitism directly. He says the program gives students the tools, confidence, and firsthand knowledge to respond to campus campaigns against Israel. Michael Eglash, co-founder of Israelambassadors.com, says the post-October 7 atmosphere has been “unbearable” on many campuses, but also has pushed students to organize and fight back.

The Israel trips bring students to places such as Kibbutz Be’eri, the Nova festival grounds, northern Israel, Hebron, and Jerusalem-area sites, giving them personal experience they can bring back to campus debates.

This is a story about fear, yes—but also about training, backbone, and young people refusing to let others define their identity for them. Friedson’s full article and video report are worth reading and watching for the voices of students learning to stand their ground.