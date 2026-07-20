Najran Festival Draws 10,000 Visitors With Daggers, Classic Cars and Crafts

More than 10,000 visitors passed through a heritage exhibition in the southern Saudi city of Najran over 12 days, watching artisans forge metal, work leather and craft traditional curved daggers as local authorities used the summer festival to promote regional culture and domestic tourism.

The heritage tent, part of the monthlong Najran Summer 2026 Festival, concluded over the weekend with an auction of jambiya daggers. The exhibition also featured classic cars, traditional clothing, silver jewelry, palm-frond products, cooking utensils, local foods and a small museum devoted to Najran’s past.

The mix was deliberately broad: gleaming vintage automobiles stood near displays of blacksmithing and rope-making, while family-run businesses sold goods ranging from woven household items to locally produced ghee. Organizers also recreated a reception room modeled on the upper gathering spaces of Najran’s mud-brick homes, linking the event to the region’s distinctive architecture and hospitality traditions.

Najran Municipality spokesperson Abdullah Al-Fadel said the exhibition drew extensive participation from craftspeople and cottage-industry families. The larger festival, held across 11 locations, includes more than 100 cultural, sporting, artistic and educational activities intended to stimulate tourism, commerce and community participation.

The jambiya carries more weight than an ordinary souvenir. Worn with traditional dress at celebrations and public occasions, the short curved dagger remains a marker of identity and craftsmanship across southern Saudi Arabia. Najran markets offer versions ranging from relatively plain models for younger wearers to ornate pieces decorated with silver and detailed engraving.

The festival forms part of a wider Saudi effort to turn local heritage into an economic asset while preserving skills that might otherwise fade. In Najran, where mud-brick towers, archaeological sites and long-established crafts share the landscape, the strategy offered visitors something more tactile than a museum display: a chance to watch inherited traditions still being made by hand.