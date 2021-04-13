Support Our Future Leaders

Nation Prepares for Memorial, Independence Days
A lone Israeli soldier pays his respects at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, on April 28, 2020, Israel's Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Nation Prepares for Memorial, Independence Days

Uri Cohen
04/13/2021

Israel on Tuesday evening will mark the beginning of Memorial Day – 24 hours during which the nation bows its head and commemorates the fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism throughout the state’s history. The events will begin with the annual ceremony on Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery, attended by President Reuven Rivlin. On Wednesday, hundreds of memorial services will be held throughout the land, honoring the 23,928 fallen troops. Two sirens will be sounded, on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, while bereaved families visit their loved ones’ graves after last year’s raging pandemic prevented the traditional visits. Then on Wednesday evening, Israelis will be asked to perform the always-difficult turnaround, kicking off Independence Day festivities that will put an end to the nation’s week of national mourning and rebirth, which began with last week’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

