Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Heiko Maas (MSC/Barth/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Annexations
West Bank
Israel
Europe
sanctions
Palestinian state
European Union

‘Nations Could Recognize Palestinian State if Israel Approves Annexations’

Charles Bybelezer
06/11/2020

Various European nations are reportedly weighing recognition of a Palestinian state and, in more extreme cases, imposing sanctions on Israel if it goes ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank. According to reports citing unnamed Palestinian officials, Ireland is already taking steps to this effect, while Ramallah is applying pressure to France, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Belgium to follow suit. A committee in Belgium’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a motion calling on the government to recognize Palestine, with a debate in the full chamber slated to take place within two weeks. The news dovetails with reports that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday conveyed the same message during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem – although Berlin is not expected to penalize the Jewish state if the annexations are advanced. Despite repeated vows to annex all 132 settlements in the West Bank on July 1, Netanyahu is now reportedly seeking to initially apply sovereignty over only three regions: Ma’ale Adumim and Gush Etzion, both located in close proximity to Jerusalem, and Ariel, in the northern West Bank.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.