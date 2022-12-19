Netanyahu Accuses NYT of ‘Delegitimizing’ Israel in Editorial Criticizing New Government

Israel’s Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu accused the New York Times of continuing to “delegitimize the one true democracy in the Middle East and America’s best ally in the region,” days after the gray lady published an editorial titled “The Ideal of Democracy in a Jewish State Is in Jeopardy.” The editorial acknowledges that Netanyahu and his Likud Party were democratically elected, but that the ruling governing coalition that he is forming with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties and their stated agendas are dangerous to Israel’s democracy and its democratic values. “After burying the Holocaust for years on its back pages and demonizing Israel for decades on its front pages, the New York Times now shamefully calls for undermining Israel’s elected incoming government,” Netanyahu tweeted. “While the NYT continues to delegitimize the one true democracy in the Middle East and America’s best ally in the region, I will continue to ignore its ill-founded advice and instead focus on building a stronger and more prosperous country, strengthening ties with America, expanding peace with our neighbors, and securing the future of the one and only Jewish state.” The editorial cited Israel’s four elections in the last five years, noting that: “This series of new governments and the sometimes tumultuous process of forming them are part of Israel’s proud tradition as a boisterous and pluralistic democracy.” Still, the editorial continues: “While Mr. Netanyahu clearly has the support of the Israeli electorate, his coalition’s victory was narrow and cannot be seen as a broad mandate to make concessions to ultrareligious and ultranationalist parties that are putting the ideal of a democratic Jewish state in jeopardy.” The Times editorial board said that Netanyahu’s government, however, “is a significant threat to the future of Israel — its direction, its security and even the idea of a Jewish homeland.” It continued: “For one, the government’s posture could make it militarily and politically impossible for a two-state solution to ever emerge. Rather than accept this outcome, the Biden administration should do everything it can to express its support for a society governed by equal rights and the rule of law in Israel, as it does in countries all over the world. That would be an act of friendship, consistent with the deep bond between the two nations.”