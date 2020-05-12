Netanyahu Appoints Likud Ally as Ambassador to US, UN

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has appointed Likud ally Gilad Erdan as the next ambassador to both the United States and the United Nations. “I’ve known Gilad for many years. I’m familiar with his skill, experience, expertise and commitment to defend[ing] the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said when announcing the decision on Monday evening. Erdan, who currently serves as Israel’s public security minister, is slated to replace longtime ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer following the US presidential election in November. It is unclear when UN Ambassador Danny Danon – who assumed the role in 2015 – will be recalled. According to the coalition deal struck between Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, the former can designate ambassadors to the United Kingdom, France, Australia and the UN for the entirety of the three-year term of the prospective government, which is slated to be officially sworn in on Thursday. For his part, Gantz has made clear that he intends to pick his own envoy to the US once he is slated to become prime minister in October 2021, in accordance with the coalition agreement.