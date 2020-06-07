Netanyahu, Gantz Agree on Formation of Smaller Security Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz have agreed on the formation of a smaller security cabinet that will be tasked with discussing and formulating policy on critical issues. Those issues include Iran’s regional adventurism and potential nuclearization. According to Israeli media, the two made the decision after it became clear that the current security cabinet comprising 16 ministers and four observers was too big to effectively deal with sensitive topics. The new forum is expected to consist of eight high-ranking ministers, with members divided evenly between Netanyahu’s and Gantz’s political blocs. The reports added that the two will also form an even more exclusive body to include Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. It will focus exclusively on the prospective annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. The annexation could involve the strategically crucial Jordan Valley, as well as Jewish communities located beyond the pre-1967 borders. All decisions made by the smaller forums will require the approval of the full security cabinet. The recently formed government is the largest in Israel’s history, with 35 ministers, and a 36th in the works.