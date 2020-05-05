Netanyahu Hails ‘Major Success’ in Tackling Coronavirus as Additional Restrictions Eased

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening hailed Israel’s “major success” in its battle against the coronavirus and announced the easing of additional restrictions on economic activity and freedom of movement. The Israeli leader attributed the achievement to measures taken by the government at the onset of the outbreak, including decisions in March to halt most international travel, implement a controversial surveillance program to curb the spread of the contagion and impose strict social distancing guidelines that superseded a near-total countrywide lockdown that confined a majority of the population to their homes for weeks. Now, the prohibition on people venturing farther than 100 meters from their residences for nonessential purposes has been lifted, while gatherings of up to 20 people in open spaces have been greenlighted. Moreover, malls and outdoor markets will be allowed to reopen on Thursday, and all elementary and high school students are slated to return to their classrooms by month’s end (universities and colleges will remain closed until mid-June). Netanyahu added that regulations limiting sport and leisure activities would likewise be relaxed, including the immediate reopening of public parks and libraries in addition to the possible resumption of domestic air travel within weeks. Nevertheless, the prime minister warned of a potential second wave of infections and outlined specific criteria that would trigger the re-implementation of regulations: namely, if the number of daily diagnoses in the country rise above 100 outside of virus hotspots; if the rate of new cases doubles more than every 10 days; and if the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition surpasses 250. Nevertheless, Israelis are cautiously optimistic about a return to semi-normalcy, given that only about 100 new coronavirus cases have been reported over the past three days. Overall, Israel’s Health Ministry has confirmed 16,268 infections and 237 resulting deaths. More than 10,200 people have recovered.