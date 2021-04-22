Netanyahu Lashes Out as Desperation Mounts

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening launched into an unprecedented tirade, accusing his former partner and political aide Naftali Bennett, who now heads the rival right-wing Yamina party, of “singlehandedly foiling” his attempts to form a government. “He’s already closed a deal with [Opposition Leader Yair] Lapid,” Netanyahu said. “He’s hurtling toward a leftist government, spitting in the face of his supporters.” Moments earlier, Bennett gave a speech of his own, assuring Netanyahu yet again that his first preference was to join a government headed by the incumbent. “But if that fails, then yes, I’ll try to establish a unity government. I won’t allow fifth elections,” he warned. With no viable path to the required majority of lawmakers in the 120-member parliament even with Bennett’s votes, Netanyahu is quickly running out of time to present his government. If he fails, in 12 days President Reuven Rivlin will determine whether to give a different candidate a crack at it, or to pass the decision to parliament itself, essentially ensuring a fifth election cycle in two and a half years.