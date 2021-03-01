Netanyahu Names Nemesis’ Navy for Naughty Nautical Nicking 

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of firing at an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, saying “it was obviously Iran, clearly,” and adding that his “policy is well known” when asked if a military response was imminent. Tehran later denied the prime minister’s claims, saying Netanyahu was “obsessed” with Iran and was using the issue for domestic political purposes. Late Sunday night, Syria’s state news agency reported Israeli planes had struck military compounds south of Damascus. According to Syrian opposition forces, the air raid targeted Iranian forces and facilities, as the attack is believed to be a retaliation of sorts to last week’s events in the Gulf. On Thursday, a cargo ship flying a Bahaman flag but owned by Israeli shipping magnate Rami Unger, was hit with what is believed to be two Iranian missiles as the ship traveled to Singapore. It sustained severe damage and was forced to retrace its steps to a nearby Emirati port. No casualties were suffered in the mysterious attack.