Netanyahu Optimistic about West Bank Annexations in ‘Couple of Months’

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is “confident” that US President Donald Trump will “a couple of months from now” green-light Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank in accordance with the White House’s Middle East peace plan. “For decades, I have been fighting those who sought to deny the millennia-long connection of the Jewish people to our homeland,” Netanyahu said in a recorded speech marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo conference. At that summit, global leaders adopted as policy – and anchored in international law – the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which committed Britain to creating a state for the Jewish people in what was then Mandatory Palestine. “Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel’s rights in all of Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu continued, referring to the West Bank by its biblical names. “And President Trump pledged to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley.” According to a coalition deal reached last week between the prime minister and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, as of July 1, 2020, Netanyahu “will be able to bring the agreement reached with the US on the application of sovereignty [in the West Bank] for the approval of the cabinet and or the Knesset.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to rip up all past agreements with Israel if the coming government moves forward with the move. “Nobody should be under the illusion that they can exploit the current global attention paid to the coronavirus pandemic to encroach upon our national rights,” Abbas said.