Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Pledges More Peace Treaties Ahead of Elections
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu show off their copies of the Abraham Accords, the basis for normalization between the two countries, on September 15 outside the White House. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Peace Treaty
Arab countries
Binyamin Netanyahu
Jordan

Netanyahu Pledges More Peace Treaties Ahead of Elections

Uri Cohen
03/16/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday promised four more peace accords with Arab nations were in the works and would be announced soon, during an interview with Israel’s Ynet news website. “Mark my words, if I’m elected, there will be four more countries signing deals with us,” the prime minister said, precisely one week before Israelis head to the polls for the fourth time in two years. Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz accused Netanyahu of compromising Israel’s peace with neighboring Jordan, after it was revealed Netanyahu last week ordered Israel’s airspace closed to flights leaving and entering Jordan. “I didn’t know about, it was his personal decision,” Gantz said of the eventually aborted move, which was instructed after Amman delayed the prime minister’s flight to Abu Dhabi. According to the latest polls, next week’s elections will not produce a clear victor, and will most likely lead to a fifth election cycle.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.