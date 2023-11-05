Netanyahu Suspends Minister for Nuclear Strike Remark on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reprimanded Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu for suggesting a nuclear strike on Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, leading to his suspension from cabinet meetings. The comment came during a radio interview in which Eliyahu made what was perceived as a casual reference to a nuclear option. This prompted a strong backlash, with Arab media highlighting the statement.

Netanyahu’s office issued a firm response, distancing the government from Eliyahu’s comments, emphasizing Israel’s commitment to international law and the avoidance of civilian casualties. Eliyahu, who represents the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, clarified on social media that his nuclear remark was metaphorical and that he intended to advocate for a strong response to terrorism.

The incident occurs as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza approaches 9,500, sparking international scrutiny of Israel’s military strategies. Hamas, labeled a terrorist organization by the US and EU, criticized Eliyahu’s rhetoric as dangerously escalatory.

National Unity party head Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet and a former defense minister and Israeli military chief of staff, criticized Eliyahu’s comments for compounding the distress of the families of the more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas and its allies in the Gaza Strip.