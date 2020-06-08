Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (left) congratulates US President Donald Trump after the latter unveils his Middle East peace plan at the White House on January 28. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Palestinian Authority
West Bank
Annexation
Settlements
United States
Peace Process
Donald Trump
Benny Gantz

Netanyahu Vows to Annex All Israeli Settlements on July 1

Charles Bybelezer
06/08/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with annexing all Jewish communities in the West Bank on July 1, the earliest date allowed according to his coalition agreement with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz. He nevertheless reportedly told leaders of Israel’s settlement movement that the government was unlikely for the time being to apply sovereignty over other areas in the contested territory, including the Jordan Valley. While the postponement has been attributed to delays in the work of a joint US-Israel committee set up to map out the exact regions of the West Bank that would be incorporated into Israel, some believe that Netanyahu is taking into account the potential international fallout from implementing the entire project in one shot. This reportedly includes real concerns that Jordanian ruler Abdullah II could cancel the Hashemite Kingdom’s landmark 1994 peace treaty with the Jewish state. The 132 settlements in question are home to about 450,000 Israelis and together take up about 3% of the West Bank, far less than the 30% that the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan envisions being annexed by Israel. It comes on the backdrop of a push by the Palestinian Authority to hold a vote in the UN General Assembly to censure Jerusalem over the prospective initiative.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.