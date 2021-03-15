Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Wanted Skies Closed After Jordanian Incident  
A Royal Air Jordanian Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Binyamin Netanyahu
Airspace
Jordan
Civil Aviation Authority

Netanyahu Wanted Skies Closed After Jordanian Incident  

Uri Cohen
03/15/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last week ordered Israel’s airspace completely closed to flights entering or leaving Jordan, after his planned flight to the United Arab Emirates was delayed due to Jordanian interference, Israel’s Hebrew daily Maariv reported Sunday. According to the story, which has been confirmed by multiple sources, the prime minister, enraged by the fact that his scheduled summit in Abu Dhabi with the Emirati crown prince was scrubbed on Thursday, instructed Israel’s Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority to close the skies for any planes heading to and from Jordan. The request, which if executed would have been a serious breach of Jerusalem’s peace treaty with Amman, was passed down without consulting other government officials, and was to take effect immediately but, after several hours of resistance by aviation authority officials, was canceled. Jordan on Thursday took its time approving Netanyahu’s flight to the UAE through its airspace, leading to cancellation of the visit. The move was reportedly in response to a Wednesday incident in which Amman’s crown prince was forced to abort his visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount because of Israeli restrictions.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.