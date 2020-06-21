Netanyahu Warns of Nationwide Closure Amid ‘2nd Wave’ of Coronavirus

“If the public does not stick to wearing masks and social distancing, we will be bringing back a full closure,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted during Sunday’s cabinet meeting. His comments follow the publication of a report warning that Israel is in the midst of a “second wave” of coronavirus that could result in hundreds of deaths in the near future. Compiled by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, in conjunction with the Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces Military Intelligence Division, the report says: “If no action is taken and the current growth rate [of diagnoses] does not decrease significantly, then in a month the number of new daily infections will be over 1,000 and the number of dead will reach many hundreds.” Israeli authorities have over the past week reported an average of about 250 news COVID-19 cases per day; this, after a period in May when only a dozen-plus infections were registered during sequential 24-hour periods. Netanyahu later on Sunday was set to convene a high-level coronavirus parliamentary committee to discuss the possible implementation of measures such as increasing fines for those not abiding by government guidelines. The prime minister has made clear his preference not clamp down on freedom of movement and business activity and is instead reportedly mulling the reinstatement of a controversial program that allowed Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, to deploy counterterrorism technology that amasses personal information in order to track coronavirus carriers and those coming into contact with them.