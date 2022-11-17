Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Will Consider Providing Air Defense Systems to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
Mohajer-6 UAV seen during the Eqtedar 40 defence exhibition in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 30, 2019. (Mehdi Bakhtiari/Fars Media/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Drones
Russia-Ukraine
Iran
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Netanyahu Will Consider Providing Air Defense Systems to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2022

Binyamin Netanyahu, who will soon take over as Israel’s prime minister … again, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he will “consider” providing air defense systems to Ukraine, Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday. Zelenskyy said he raised the issue with Netanyahu when he called to congratulate him on his victory in Israel’s recent national elections. Netanyahu said he would consider how he can help, the Israeli daily Maariv reported.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that new intelligence collected from downed Iranian drones fired from Russia at Ukraine shows that a majority of the aircrafts’ parts are manufactured by companies in the US, Europe, and other allied nations, including Israel. For example, the high-resolution telescopic infrared lens used in the Mohajer-6 drone used for surveillance and targeting is identical to a model made by the Israeli firm, Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd., according to the WSJ. MKS Instruments Inc., Ophir’s parent company, said that it does not sell to Iran. The Israeli government is reviewing the findings, according to the report, which cited an Israel Defense Ministry spokeswoman who said that the lens is not a controlled defense item nor a dual-use item.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.