Netanyahu’s Pardon Gamble Pits Unity Claims Against Rule-of-Law Fears

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has jolted Israel’s political system by asking President Isaac Herzog to pardon him while his corruption trial is still underway, a dramatic move that tests the limits of presidential clemency and the country’s promise that no leader is above the law. The request, delivered in Jerusalem on Sunday through attorney Amit Hadad with a 111-page legal memorandum and a personal letter, seeks to halt a case that has defined Israeli politics in recent years.

Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three cases, is the first sitting Israeli leader to stand trial. He denies exchanging regulatory favors for gifts and favorable media coverage and, in his letter to Herzog, he does not admit guilt or apologize. Instead, he warns that “In recent years, tensions and disputes have increased between different segments of the nation and between the various branches of the state,” says he is “aware that the proceedings being conducted in my case have become a focal point for confrontations,” and claims to bear “broad public and ethical responsibility.” He writes that although he wants to prove his innocence in court, “the public interest dictates otherwise,” arguing that closing the case would help lower political tensions.

Herzog’s office has called the plea “an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications” and sent the file to the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department, which will gather opinions before the president’s advisers draft a recommendation. Under Israeli law, the presidency has authority to grant pardons, including, in rare cases, before a verdict, though it has used that power sparingly. When former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert sought a full pardon in 2019 after serving time for corruption, then-President Reuven Rivlin granted only a partial reprieve that eased restrictions but did not erase his conviction. No sitting prime minister has ever sought a pardon in office.

This time, pressure on Herzog runs from Washington to the Knesset. President Donald Trump recently wrote to the Israeli president urging him to clear Netanyahu, reportedly calling the trial “political” and “unjustified.” At home, Likud ministers and deputy ministers have appealed to Herzog to act in a way they say will “restore unity among the people,” arguing that the trial has become a national obsession and a distraction from war and economic strain.

Inside the coalition, Netanyahu’s move is being sold as a way to close a bitter chapter. Defense Minister Israel Katz says a pardon would “bring an end to the legal charges that were born in sin and have created a severe division that splits the nation,” and describes clemency as the only way to heal a decade of estrangement between rival camps. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party continues to push for sweeping judicial changes, calls on Herzog to act because he says Netanyahu has been persecuted by a “corrupt judicial system.” Other right-wing allies, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, present the pardon as essential for national security and as a chance to overhaul the state prosecution.

For the opposition, the same request looks like an attempt to escape judgment. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says Herzog “cannot pardon Netanyahu without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse and an immediate retirement from political life.” Yair Golan of the Democrats party says that “only the guilty seek a pardon” and links any prospect of unity to halting what he calls the dismantling of Israel’s legal and democratic systems. Ahmad Tibi of the Hadash-Ta’al faction argues that Netanyahu is trying to end the trial without taking responsibility or expressing remorse.

Outside parliament, watchdogs warn that stopping the trial now would inflict lasting harm on Israel’s democracy. The Movement for Quality Government calls Netanyahu’s request “a deadly blow to the rule of law and to the principle of equality before the law, the very soul of Israeli democracy,” and says that pardoning a sitting leader accused of serious offenses would send the message that “some citizens are above the law.”

Herzog’s eventual decision will reach far beyond one man’s legal troubles. It will define how far Israel’s presidents can go in the name of unity, and whether a deeply divided country is willing to trade a full airing of the charges against its longest-serving leader for the hope of cooling its political fever.