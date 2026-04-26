Netanyahu’s Strongman Diplomacy Faces Its Reckoning

Romy Leibler’s opinion piece opens with a warning from Exodus: When a new ruler arrives, old arrangements can vanish fast. His target is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s habit of investing heavily in personal ties with strongmen, from Viktor Orbán in Hungary to President Donald Trump in Washington.

Leibler argues that Orbán’s defeat and the rise of Péter Magyar in Hungary should alarm Israel. For years, Orbán gave Netanyahu something increasingly rare in Europe: a friendly government willing to resist anti-Israel pressure, reject the International Court of Justice, and welcome Netanyahu when much of the continent was turning colder. That cushion is now gone. Magyar, Leibler says, may lead a center-right party, but he is likely to reverse Orbán’s foreign-policy posture and seek alignment with Europe. Israel could become a convenient target as Hungary’s new leadership distances itself from the Orbán era.

The piece widens from Hungary to Europe as a whole. Leibler points to growing diplomatic pressure on Israel, recognition of a Palestinian state by France and the UK, arms embargoes, antisemitic attacks, anti-Israel protests, and campaigns to isolate Israel in trade, culture, and sports. In his view, Europe’s frustration with President Trump’s “cowboy-style diplomacy” may be aimed not at Washington, which can absorb it, but at Israel, which is easier to punish.

Leibler also applies the same logic to US politics. Netanyahu’s close relationship with President Trump has produced real benefits, he writes, especially in the conflict with Iran and its proxies. Yet he warns that echoing President Trump’s attacks on the Biden administration risks burning bridges with moderate Democrats at a time when the party’s left wing is becoming more hostile to Israel.

The argument is not subtle, and that is the point. Personal diplomacy can pay handsomely—until the friend loses power. Read the full piece for Leibler’s broader warning that Israel needs durable alliances, not just warm photographs with leaders whose successors may keep score.