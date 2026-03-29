New Arbitration Framework for Israel’s Religious Courts Draws Scrutiny Over Women’s Rights

Gabriel Colodro’s latest report tracks a fight that goes well beyond legal procedure and into one of Israel’s oldest pressure points: who gets to decide where religion ends and state power begins.

The Knesset has passed a new law allowing state-run rabbinical and Sharia courts to arbitrate certain civil disputes when all sides agree, reviving a model supporters say existed in practice until the Supreme Court shut it down in 2006. Backers call the move a return to the old order. Critics call it something else entirely: state enforcement of religious rulings in places where equality, consent, and democratic norms can get shaky fast.

At the center of the law’s defense is Simcha Rothman, chair of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, who argues that the legislation simply restores a long-standing arrangement and gives people a regulated, state-supervised alternative to private religious arbitration. In his telling, this is not a march toward theocracy but a recognition of freedom of contract and community choice.

But the resistance is coming from more than the usual secular camp. Yesh Atid lawmaker Moshe Tur-Paz, himself religiously observant, warns that “consent” can look tidy on paper while masking real-world pressure from landlords, employers, and even future spouses. For him, the danger is not abstract. It is that weaker parties, especially women, may be nudged into legal forums that do not reflect modern democratic standards.

That concern is echoed by Barak Medina, a constitutional law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who argues that the core issue is not private religious arbitration but the state’s choice to fund, operate, and enforce rulings that may clash with equality protections. Once a religious ruling carries the weight of a court judgment, the stakes change.

The law includes safeguards, including a requirement that judges verify free consent, and it excludes a range of criminal, administrative, labor, and family-related matters. Still, its passage looks less like the end of a debate than the opening bell for the next round. As Colodro makes clear, the real showdown now seems headed to the Supreme Court, where the justices will confront a blunt question about religion, rights, and the reach of the state. Read the full article; this one has legal teeth.