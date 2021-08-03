New COVID Restrictions Expected as Israel Nears 4,000 Daily New Cases

Tuesday’s meeting of Israel’s “Coronavirus Cabinet” is taking on a sense of emergency as the daily new-cases figure jumped from around 2,000 in late July to nearly 4,000 on August 2. It was the first time the figure topped 3,000 since March. The panel, which advises government policymakers, is expected to announce a series of new or re-established restrictions, including labeling more countries as high-risk, which would tack a mandatory one-week isolation on all travelers entering Israel from those nations. Slightly fewer than 4% of those tested are returning positive results. Also expected to receive attention is the “Green Pass,” the document that proves the bearer’s vaccinations, which must be presented before being allowed entry to events of more than 100 persons. Hotels and other public gathering places are already requiring its presentation before permitting people to enter. The pass is also expected to be extended to children under age 12 who are currently excluded from the requirement. This week, Israel became the first nation to encourage a third – or “booster” – vaccination for people age 60 and older. With 45,000 citizens already having received the third jab, officials are stressing that no “special side effects” have been reported.