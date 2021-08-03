Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
New COVID Restrictions Expected as Israel Nears 4,000 Daily New Cases
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
COVID-19
restrictions
Israel
Green Pass
booster shot
Vaccination
Coronavirus Cabinet

New COVID Restrictions Expected as Israel Nears 4,000 Daily New Cases

Michael Friedson
08/03/2021

Tuesday’s meeting of Israel’s “Coronavirus Cabinet” is taking on a sense of emergency as the daily new-cases figure jumped from around 2,000 in late July to nearly 4,000 on August 2. It was the first time the figure topped 3,000 since March. The panel, which advises government policymakers, is expected to announce a series of new or re-established restrictions, including labeling more countries as high-risk, which would tack a mandatory one-week isolation on all travelers entering Israel from those nations. Slightly fewer than 4% of those tested are returning positive results. Also expected to receive attention is the “Green Pass,” the document that proves the bearer’s vaccinations, which must be presented before being allowed entry to events of more than 100 persons. Hotels and other public gathering places are already requiring its presentation before permitting people to enter. The pass is also expected to be extended to children under age 12 who are currently excluded from the requirement. This week, Israel became the first nation to encourage a third – or “booster” – vaccination for people age 60 and older. With 45,000 citizens already having received the third jab, officials are stressing that no “special side effects” have been reported.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.