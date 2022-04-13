The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

New Decision Will Allow Illegal West Bank Outposts To Receive Power
The Evyatar outpost, in the West Bank, June 8, 2021. (Yair Dov/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
04/13/2022

A new decision will allow illegal Jewish outposts in the West Bank to be connected to Israel’s electricity grid. Israel’s Attorney General’s Office issued a legal opinion on Tuesday allowing outposts built on state-owned Israeli land to be connected to electricity. This is also seen as a way for Palestinian villages built on state-owned land to receive electricity. But homes built on private Palestinian property will be excluded from the decision. The decision written by Deputy Attorney General Carmit Yulis refers only to land located in Area C, the area of the West Bank under full Israeli civil and military control. Some in the right wing believe the permission brings the outposts one step closer to the legalization of the outposts. This opinion gives the government and the foreign ministry more discretion in deciding which outposts receive electricity.  The outposts that now reportedly will receive electricity are those that can be legalized under Israeli law. The opinion requires that equal consideration be given to Palestinian communities, according to international law. Defense Minister Benny Gantz has the final word on which settlement outposts, and which Palestinian communities will receive power.

