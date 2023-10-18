The Media Line
New Excavations in Turkey Suggest Peaceful, Advanced Neolithic Communities
A photograph taken on Oct. 9, 2023 at the archaeological site of Karahan Tepe in Şanlıurfa Province, southeastern Turkey, shows newly found 2.3-meter high human statue (R), a stone man seated, clutching his penis with both hands, a vulture at his feet on the wall of a room. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Karahan Tepe
Göbekli Tepe
Neolithic civilization
Istanbul University
archaeological discoveries

Steven Ganot
10/18/2023

Recent excavations in Turkey’s southeastern Anatolia Region are challenging prior perceptions about Neolithic civilization. Archaeologists from Istanbul University have made groundbreaking finds at Karahan Tepe and Göbekli Tepe, two ancient sites located north of Mesopotamia and dating between 9,600 and 8,000 BCE.

In September, a 2.3 meter-high sculpture of a man seated on a stone bench adorned with a leopard was unearthed at Karahan Tepe, dating to approximately 8,500 BCE. This could be among the oldest known three-dimensional human figures. Karahan Tepe is at the heart of a complex of some 20 sites that were home to thousands of humans during the Stone Age, up to 12,000 years ago.

Another noteworthy find is a life-sized painted sculpture of a boar at Göbekli Tepe, potentially dating back to 8,700-8,500 BCE, which may be the oldest of its kind.

According to Necmi Karul, an archaeologist at Istanbul University, these discoveries indicate a higher level of sophistication among Neolithic people, both in architecture and large-scale art. The evidence also points toward advanced culture and religious beliefs. Furthermore, the absence of warfare artifacts suggests these ancient communities may have lived peacefully with their environment. Abundant resources and fertile land likely aided their cultural development.

Karul emphasized that these finds open a new chapter in understanding these ancient sites, many aspects of which remain a mystery.

The Media Line
