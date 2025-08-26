Donate
New Immigrant Doctors Answer Israel’s Call in Time of Shortage
Nefesh B'Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart, (C-L) and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass (C-R) welcome new immigrant children to Israel as they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport, Aug. 20, 2025. (Gabriel Colodro/The Media Line)

New Immigrant Doctors Answer Israel's Call in Time of Shortage

Steven Ganot
08/26/2025

Israel’s hospitals are under strain like never before. War, an aging workforce, and a thin pipeline of young doctors have combined to leave pediatric wards, psychiatric clinics, and even radiology units struggling to keep pace. Into this pressure cooker came a symbolic shot of relief: a charter plane landing at Ben-Gurion Airport with 225 new immigrants, including doctors, nurses, and psychologists determined to join the fight for Israel’s health.

In his report for The Media Line, Gabriel Colodro shows how the August 20 arrival of these professionals blends personal dreams with national urgency. Among them, pediatrician David Tauber said October 7 was his family’s turning point: “We need to go now, we need to be with our brothers and sisters in Israel, and be a part of the story.” Psychiatrist Joseph Baskin and endocrinologist Revital Gorodeski echoed that sense of calling, vowing to treat soldiers, manage stress-related illnesses, and rebuild a system stretched thin.

Medical leaders are blunt about the scale of the crisis. Dr. Charles Weissman of Hadassah Medical Center noted that Israel ranks near the bottom of developed countries in physicians per capita and warned of “leakage” as doctors leave for training abroad and never return. Low pay, high living costs, and geographic imbalance compound the challenge. “The need is very real,” Weissman said.

Yet the new arrivals represent something more than numbers: a renewal of the Zionist ideal through medicine and service. As Colodro makes clear, these immigrants are unpacking boxes not just to settle their families, but to take up positions in wards that cannot wait another decade for reform. Read his full story to understand why this flight matters—and why Israel’s health care battle is far from over.

