New Iran Leader: Regime Change Is ‘Definitely Possible’

Iranian opposition leader Iman Foroutan has seen a lot in his 15 years leading the New Iran movement, but even he was stunned by Israel’s latest strikes on Iran. In an interview with Felice Friedson of The Media Line, Foroutan called the attacks “unbelievable” and claimed they’ve energized a people long desperate for freedom. He described Iranians dancing in traffic tunnels, both terrified and overjoyed, and said that many see this moment—despite the risks—as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for regime change.

From Tehran to exile, Foroutan believes the Islamic Republic is losing its grip. He praised Israel’s precision strikes, saying they damaged critical military and nuclear infrastructure while sparing civilians, though the Iranian government reports over 200 deaths. Still, Foroutan insisted the strikes have shaken the regime’s core, especially with reports that some leaders are fleeing and others are receiving warning texts from Israel.

Foroutan also warned of retaliation risks, including possible attacks by Hezbollah-linked groups or sleeper cells abroad. Inside Iran, Jews and other minorities may face renewed danger. But if the regime falls, he hopes Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi will guide the country through a transitional period—though not necessarily as monarch.

He also introduced SOS Iran, a new initiative aimed at uniting fractured opposition efforts around grassroots projects rather than big organizations. “People come around their own projects,” he said, explaining how this new platform could build real momentum.

Foroutan’s perspective is provocative, detailed, and hopeful—worth reading in full and watching in his conversation with Friedson.