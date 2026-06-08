New Iran Strikes Put US Diplomacy, Netanyahu Strategy on Collision Course

Israel and Iran are back to trading fire, and the region is once again staring at the kind of chain reaction diplomats spend careers trying to prevent. In my report, I follow the latest escalation from the skies over Israel to the ports of the Red Sea, the airports of Tehran and Tel Aviv, and the increasingly tense phone line between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The fighting began after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs, saying the attack answered Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel. Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at Israel, while Israel later hit targets in central and western Iran, including petrochemical, missile, and military facilities. Israeli air defenses intercepted incoming fire, but missile debris reportedly fell in southern Syria, including near Tafas in Daraa province and near Quneitra.

The crisis quickly widened. The Houthis in Yemen fired a missile toward Israel and declared what they called a complete ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea. Oil prices jumped more than 3% as traders weighed the danger to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el Mandeb. Iranian media reported flight cancellations at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and Mashhad International Airport, while foreign governments, including India and Canada, urged citizens to avoid or leave Iran if possible.

Inside Israel, the escalation disrupted ordinary life. Schools and educational activities were closed nationwide, exams were canceled, public gatherings were restricted, and officials debated whether to limit the number of people at Ben Gurion Airport. Wizz Air canceled flights to Israel for 24 hours.

The military crisis is also a political one. President Trump is pressing for restraint to protect US-Iran ceasefire diplomacy, while Netanyahu insists Israel must keep freedom of action against Iran and Hezbollah. Israeli opposition figures Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accuse Netanyahu’s government of failing to turn military gains into lasting security. In the full article, I show how a single day of strikes, missiles, airport restrictions, and political recriminations has brought the April ceasefire close to the breaking point.