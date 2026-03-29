New Iranian Directive Suggests Regime Fears Ground War and Domestic Chaos

Omid Habibinia reports a chilling sign of how seriously Tehran is taking the risk of a deeper war: according to a well-placed source who spoke to The Media Line, the Islamic Republic has issued a directive preparing military and security units for a possible US ground assault, while also bracing for unrest, sabotage, and armed attacks inside Iran itself.

The order, circulated through bodies tied to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, appears built for a worst-case scenario in which Iran’s command structure is damaged or cut off. Units have reportedly been told to secure sensitive areas, deploy as needed, and, if necessary, act independently without waiting for direct orders from above. That kind of decentralized authority suggests the regime is thinking not only about conventional war but also about urban fighting, internal disorder, and the possibility that hostile forces could exploit chaos in Tehran, the northwest, the south, and other vulnerable regions.

The story sketches a country on edge. Iranian commanders are said to be alarmed by armed opposition networks, unrest in Kurdish and Baloch areas, and even the spread of firearms among tribal populations in western and southwestern Iran. Reports and propaganda from opposition groups, along with recent remarks by Reza Pahlavi, appear to have sharpened the regime’s fears that war from above could trigger trouble from within.

Recent US military deployments have only added to that anxiety. Habibinia notes that the regime’s concern has been reinforced by the movement of Marines and airborne forces into the region and by repeated warnings from President Donald Trump and other US officials about the possibility of ground action. Farzin Nadimi of The Washington Institute told The Media Line that a full invasion of mainland Iran looks far less likely than limited ground operations, such as seizing islands or strategic coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz. Such moves, he said, would still be costly and dangerous, but far more plausible than an occupation campaign.

The article also points to a striking report from the state-affiliated Tehran Times claiming that, if attacked on the ground, Iran would seize the coastlines of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Read Habibinia’s full article for a closer look at how Iran’s leadership is war-gaming not just airstrikes, but urban combat, fragmented command, and a conflict that could spill far beyond its borders.