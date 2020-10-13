New Jordanian Government Sworn in Amid Unrest

Facing unprecedented economic and social discord, Jordan on Monday welcomed its new government, led by experienced diplomat Bisher al-Khasawneh. King Abdullah tabbed Khasawneh, 51, as prime minister to enact sweeping financial reforms intended to stem growing poverty and unemployment, as well as contain the surging coronavirus pandemic. While parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on November 10, the kingdom’s cabinet has already been settled without experiencing much change, as many ministers and technocrats retained their previous posts. The new kid on the block, a veteran statesman and palace adviser who comes from a long line of politicians, replaced Omar al Razzaz, who as prime minister failed to implement the needed monetary reforms, handle the health crisis, or quell public unrest. His popularity took a further dive thanks to his decision to detain and punish activists and union members for criticizing government policies, leaving the king no choice but to make the change.