New Mayor, New Team, New Fight: Jewish Leaders Watch Mamdani’s City Hall

Maayan Hoffman reports that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is only six weeks into the job, but Jewish leaders are already treating his administration as a stress test: Is City Hall steering policy, or are his appointees quietly becoming the policy? The flashpoint is a set of staffing choices critics describe as anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, and hostile to Jewish civil rights—raising fears that ideology, not city governance, is driving key decisions.

Sacha Roytman, CEO of Combat Antisemitism, urges a measure of calm. He argues that New York’s checks and balances—especially the City Council led by Speaker Julie Menin—limit how quickly the mayor can translate rhetoric into law. Roytman points to other counterweights, from borough presidents to the comptroller, Mark D. Levine, and the New York Police Department under Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “Mamdani cannot change the city so fast,” Roytman says, predicting organized opposition will blunt most of the agenda even if “he will make bad statements and take bad positions.”

Gerard Filitti of The Lawfare Project is less reassured. He zeroes in on chief counsel Ramzi Kassem, warning that a top legal strategist can shape everything from civil rights interpretations to protest rules and policing posture. Filitti cites Kassem’s public record and past cases, arguing these appointments could “mainstream positions” seen as “hostile or exclusionary or even discriminatory towards Jews” and make them harder to unwind later.

Other choices are feeding the alarm. Phylisa Wisdom, tapped to lead the Office to Combat Antisemitism, has opposed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition, which Rabbi Marc Schneier calls disqualifying. The piece also notes reporting about a New York City Department of Health working group that, in its first meeting, accused Israel of genocide—adding to the sense, among critics, that the machinery of city government is being repurposed.

Hoffman frames the central question as time horizon: will institutional guardrails contain the moment, or will personnel choices outlast it? Read the full report for the names, roles, and the power levers that make this fight more than symbolic—exactly as Maayan Hoffman lays it out.