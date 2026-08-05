New Moovit App Adds Activity To Commute Without Extending Travel Time

Can a daily commute double as exercise? A new feature in the Moovit app is betting that it can. In the article Getting Those Steps In: When Your Daily Commute Could Double as a Workout, The Media Line’s Keren Setton examines how the public transportation app is encouraging commuters to add more walking to their day without increasing travel time. Inspired by research from Bar-Ilan University, the new “Steps” feature suggests routes that include longer walks—such as getting off a stop early or walking between transit connections—while still getting users to their destination on time.

The idea grew out of research by Prof. Jonathan Rabinowitz after a family member recovering from an injury discovered that walking between transit connections could actually make a commute more efficient. His research found that adding roughly a kilometer and a half of walking often reduced transfers and, in some cases, even shortened overall travel times.

Rather than focusing on a specific daily step goal, Rabinowitz argues that any increase in walking improves health. The feature reflects a broader approach to “biohacking” that emphasizes practical, science-backed changes instead of expensive technology or extreme lifestyle interventions. By building more activity into routines people already follow, researchers hope commuters can improve their health without finding extra time for exercise.

Setton’s full report explores how a small change in the journey to work could become one of the easiest ways to build healthier habits into everyday life.