New Power Plant Doubles Jordan’s Supply of Electricity to the Palestinians

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Shtayyeh inaugurated a new power plant in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday, doubling Jordan’s supply of electricity to the Palestinian territories from 40 to 80 megawatts. The Ramah Power Transmission Plant will enhance the electricity supply to Jericho, Jerusalem, and Ramallah, Jordan’s official Petra news agency reported. Jordan’s prime minister said the project shows Jordan’s commitment to a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in the framework of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the pre-1967 borders. The two leaders also discussed enhancing Jordanian-Palestinian cooperation in a variety of fields, including the easing of travel for Palestinians via the King Hussein Bridge border crossing (known in Israel as the Allenby Bridge) between Jordan and the West Bank.