New Syria Chemical Weapons Find Could Put Assad-Era Officials in the Dock

Rizik Alabi’s report lands like a cold case suddenly cracking open. Syrian authorities and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons say they have uncovered Assad-era chemical weapons munitions, precursor materials, specialized equipment, and thousands of pages of documents—evidence that could help investigators trace who built, managed, and deployed one of the Syrian war’s darkest tools.

The discovery is not just about finding dangerous stockpiles and locking them away. It could become a legal map. Retired Brig. Gen. Mustafa al-Sheikh told The Media Line that if the newly discovered materials match evidence from earlier attacks, including Ghouta and Al-Latamenah, they could strengthen efforts to prosecute those responsible for chemical weapons use.

The background is grim and familiar. In 2013, a United Nations investigation found “clear and convincing evidence” that Sarin gas had been used in Ghouta, where reports said hundreds were killed. Then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called the findings “deeply disturbing” and later told the UN Security Council: “This is a war crime.” Syria agreed that year to dismantle its declared chemical arsenal, but international inspectors kept finding gaps, contradictions, and unanswered questions.

Now, Syria’s new authorities say they have detained 18 people suspected of helping operate and manage the former regime’s chemical weapons program. Their names and roles have not been disclosed, but officials say they include senior military, political, and technical figures.

The reported haul is substantial: more than 70 missiles and bombs, including 54 aerial bombs similar to those used in the 2017 Al-Latamenah attacks and 25 ground-to-ground munitions resembling those linked to the 2013 Eastern Ghouta attack. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said the materials had been secured and transferred for eventual destruction after “months of national, intelligence, and technical work.”

US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack called the discoveries “an important milestone,” saying: “A safer, more sovereign, and more accountable Syria is in the interest of the Syrian people and the world as a whole.”

Alabi’s full article is worth reading because it shows how Syria’s chemical weapons file may be moving from horror archive to courtroom evidence.