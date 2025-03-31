New Syrian Government Sworn In as Transitional Authorities Pledge Inclusive Future

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the interim president of Syria, unveiled a new government on Saturday in Damascus, forming a 23-member cabinet without a prime minister in a bid to lead the war-torn country through a five-year transitional period. The new administration, which includes representatives from several religious and ethnic communities, is part of efforts to rebuild state institutions following the ouster of longtime leader Bashar Assad in December.

At a ceremony held at the People’s Palace and broadcast live on Syrian state television, al-Sharaa said the new government signals the beginning of a new era. “We are witnessing the birth of a new phase in our national journey, and I assure you that today marks the beginning of a future inspired by our great past, moving forward with unwavering will and determination,” he declared.

The ministers took their constitutional oaths before the interim president. Key figures from the previous caretaker government were retained, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra—both viewed as close allies of al-Sharaa. Anas Khattab, formerly the general intelligence chief and another confidant, was appointed minister of interior.

Unlike the previous government led by Mohammad al-Bashir—who now serves as minister of energy—the new cabinet includes at least one Druze, one Kurd, and one Alawite. Hind Kabawat, a Christian, was named minister of social affairs and labor. Raed al-Saleh, known internationally for heading the White Helmets, a civil defense group that operated in opposition-held areas during the war, was appointed minister of emergency and disaster management.

Criticism has been directed at the selection of Hamza al-Mustafa as minister of information, with some Syrians accusing him of ties to foreign actors.

The announcement, delayed from its expected date of March 1, comes as international powers call for a genuine political transition in Syria. The new government takes office in the shadow of recent sectarian violence targeting Alawite communities along the coast, once a stronghold of the Assad regime.

Al-Sharaa was appointed interim president in January and is tasked with overseeing Syria’s transition following nearly 14 years of conflict. The civil war began in 2011 when Assad’s regime violently cracked down on anti-government protests inspired by the Arab Spring. Over the years, the fighting evolved into a complex, multisided war involving foreign powers, Islamist factions, Kurdish groups, and government loyalists.

Under the interim constitutional declaration, al-Sharaa holds full executive, legislative, and judicial authority, although the document emphasizes a separation of powers. Elections under a new constitution are expected at the end of the transitional period.

Full List of Ministers:

Foreign Affairs: Asaad al-Shaibani

Defense: Murhaf Abu Qasra

Interior: Anas Khattab

Justice: Mazhar al-Wais

Religious Endowments: Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri

Higher Education: Marwan al-Halabi

Social Affairs and Labor: Hind Kabawat

Energy: Mohammad al-Bashir

Finance: Mohammad Yasir Barnia

Economy: Nidal al-Shaar

Health: Musab al-Ali

Local Administration and Environment: Mohammad Anjarani

Emergency and Disaster Management: Raed al-Saleh

Communications and IT: Abdul-Salam Haikal

Agriculture: Amjad Badr

Education: Mohammad Turko

Public Works and Housing: Mustafa Abdul-Razzaq

Culture: Mohammad Saleh

Youth and Sports: Mohammad Samih Hamed

Tourism: Mazen al-Salhani

Administrative Development: Mohammad Skaff

Transport: Ya’rub Badr

Information: Hamza al-Mustafa