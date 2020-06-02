Donate
Ri Butov/Pixabay
coronavirus
COVID-19
Israel

New Test Suggests Up to 270,000 Israelis Contracted Coronavirus

Charles Bybelezer
06/02/2020

According to the first coronavirus-related serological tests conducted in Israel, between 180,000 and 270,000 people in the country contracted COVID-19, numbers 10 to 15 times larger than the official tally of just over 17,000. In the study, 1,700 tests were given to a sample group representative of the nation’s demographics to determine whether coronavirus antibodies were in people’s bloodstreams. If so, this indicates that their immune systems had at one point developed a biological mechanism to fight off the disease. Besides the results suggesting that most people with COVID-19 show little to no symptoms, the study also found that men were infected at double the rate of women, which was not previously believed to be the case. A similar experiment consisting of 150,000 to 200,000 tests is set to be conducted soon that will give a broader and therefore more precise picture of the actual health situation. Meanwhile, Israel continues to see a relatively dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases, with some 200 diagnoses having been recorded over the past 48 hours. It comes after two weeks during which few, if any, new cases were confirmed each day. The development has raised the specter of a second outbreak and, as a corollary, warnings by the government of the possible reimplementation of harsh restrictions.

