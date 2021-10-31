New York Pension Fund Divests $111 Million From Parent Company of Ben & Jerry’s

New York’s pension fund is removing its $111 million in investments from the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, over its decision to stop selling its product in the West Bank. New York is the fourth state to sanction Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s corporate parent, after New Jersey, Arizona and Florida. It is third-largest US public pension fund. The Ben & Jerry’s decision violates the states’ laws against the boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) movement against Israel. The legislatures in 35 US states have passed laws instructing their governments to refrain from investing in or doing business with companies that boycott Israel. Ben & Jerry’s has said it will stop selling its products in the West Bank when its contract with its Israeli distributor runs out. Unilever has said it is committed to selling ice cream within the internationally recognized borders of Israel in the future.