NGO IsraAid Heads to Phillipines for Typhoon Relief While Helping After Kentucky Tornadoes

Israel-based humanitarian non-governmental organization IsraAid said in social media posts on Tuesday that it is preparing to deploy an Emergency Response Team in the Philippines after Super Typhoon Odette, which left at least 375 people dead and some 630,000 people displaced from their homes. The mobilization comes a week after IsraAid sent a team to support recovery and cleanup efforts in western Kentucky, where four tornadoes killed more than 70 people and destroyed homes and businesses. The tornados in Kentucky were among a swarm of more than 20 tornadoes that swept across the central and southern United States. IsraAID partnered in Kansas with Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization founded by US military veterans, to support clean-up and recovery efforts in Mayfield, the community that was the worst damaged as a result of the hurricanes. The group will now work to return people in Kentucky to their homes. In recent years, IsraAid has provided disaster relief to numerous US communities affected by hurricanes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, and for wildfires in Northern California.